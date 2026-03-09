Healey-Driscoll Administration awards $10 million in microtransit and last-mile transit grants

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is awarding $10 million through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Microtransit and Last-Mile Transit Grant Program across nine programs throughout Massachusetts.

The administration says the funding will support regional transit authorities (RTAs), municipalities and a regional planning agency in expanding technology-enabled transit options that improve access to jobs, housing, education and essential services across the state.

"Through MassDOT’s new Microtransit and Last Mile Transit Grant Program, MassDOT is empowering municipalities, RTAs and regional planning agencies to deliver innovative transportation solutions that focus on connectivity between transit hubs and destinations. These programs will connect riders to the jobs, housing, education and destinations they depend on while improving quality of life across the Commonwealth.” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Phil Eng.

The administration says the grants will support projects that use microtransit, on-demand shared-ride services and last-mile connections that link riders to transit hubs and key destinations. Award recipients are to use the funding to expand rural access, improve mobility for people who lack transit options and support communities in advancing sustainable housing and transportation planning. Three awards will fund regional bikeshare initiatives that strengthen first- and last- mile connections while six awards support microtransit services.

“With the launch of this grant program, MassDOT’s Rail and Transit Division is pleased to provide $10 million in support for innovative transit in cities and towns across the state,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. “Microtransit and last mile connections help transit users bridge the gap between existing service and their destination, and we will continue to support our partners to enhance mobility options across the commonwealth.”

MassDOT notes this is a new program that was established via $10 million in Fair Share funding through the fiscal year 2025 supplemental budget. The state notes that this round was highly competitive and additional applications will be funded through the Community Transit Grant Program operating and mobility management funding, with award announcements forthcoming.

"On behalf of the city of Northampton, I am thrilled to accept a Last Mile grant from MassDOT for ValleyBike for operations and fleet modernization for this critical piece of the Pioneer Valley’s transportation puzzle,” said Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra. “As is the case with all modes of travel, this 24/7 last mile transit is only feasible with public investment through partnerships between local communities and the commonwealth. This is an important next step toward a more equitable transportation system that prioritizes all modes and all users. This funding enables ValleyBike bike share to continue to provide transportation for residents throughout the Valley to connect to regional bus transit and other destinations where transit does not currently exist. My entire team here in Northampton is deeply grateful to our state legislative delegation for funding this important work and for their tireless advocacy for transit alternatives. We are proud to partner with MassDOT to operate this critical program."

The following communities and organizations will receive funding in 2026:

City of Northampton received $1.5 million to support the regional ValleyBike electric bikeshare system, including operations, fleet expansion and dock replacement.

City of Quincy received $250,000 to expand the Bluebikes system across the Neponset River into Quincy.

City of Salem received $1 million to continue funding the Salem Skipper microtransit service serving Salem, Beverly and Danvers.

City of Woburn received $1,000,000 in funding to pilot a new regional microtransit service in partnership with Burlington, Wakefield and Reading.

Fourteen RTAs of Massachusetts received $3.2 million through a joint application to expand microtransit services across select communities.

Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) received $1.3 million to support bikeshare operations and add new stations near transit.

Montachusett RTAs received $300,000 to pilot a new microtransit service connecting community college campuses with healthcare and employment centers.

Town of Great Barrington received $600,000 to continue their microtransit program serving Southern Berkshire County.

Town of Stoneham received $800,000 to continue funding for a successful microtransit service in Stoneham.

The full list of grant recipients can be found on MassDOT’s website.