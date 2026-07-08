Transit agencies expand on-demand mobility services through new, extended programs

RIPTA extends Flex On Demand pilot within 231 flex zone

RIPTA is extending its pilot of Flex On Demand within the 231 flex zone to northern Aquidneck Island through Dec. 31, 2026. The pilot launched April 29 and was originally scheduled to conclude on June 30.

According to the RIPTA, Flex On Demand offers on-demand public transit within designated zones. Similar to rideshare options, passengers can request a ride using a smartphone app that provides estimated pick-up times, real-time ride tracking and arrival alerts. This service is fully ADA accessible, offers curb-to-curb transportation and has no surge pricing.

“Extending the pilot through December gives us a fuller picture of seasonal travel patterns, helps us better understand commuter needs and allows us to make more informed, data-driven decisions about the long-term future of this service," said RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand.

RIPTA notes the 231 Flex Zone, which serves Newport and Middletown, R.I., operates Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The extension expands the zone to include major employers like Raytheon and Naval Undersea Warfare Center, as well as residential properties such as West House.

Passengers can download the Flex On Demand app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Those without smartphones can schedule rides by calling on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The cost for a one-way trip is $2.00, the same as RIPTA’s fixed-route bus service.

Bus Buddy

RIPTA notes first-time Flex On Demand riders can take advantage of Bus Buddy, a free program designed to help customers navigate public transit with confidence. Whether someone is riding for the first time, returning after a break or learning a new route, the program pairs riders with a RIPTA staff member who provides step-by-step guidance.