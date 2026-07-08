Transit agencies expand on-demand mobility services through new, extended programs

MAX Transit, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) and the city of Irving, Texas, have launched and expanded new on-demand transit options.
MAX Transit launches on-demand pilot program
On July 1, MAX Transit launched the MAX On-Demand pilot program in Irondale, Ala., a flexible, app-based transportation service designed to give residents a convenient way to travel throughout the community.
The pilot program is funded by the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. MAX Transit says that unlike a traditional fixed route, MAX On-Demand allows riders to request trips when they need them through the MAX Connect mobile app. Through the app, a MAX On-Demand vehicle will pick riders up and take them to destinations within the Irondale service zone, including grocery stores, restraunts, parks and the Woodlawn Transit Center.
RIPTA extends Flex On Demand pilot within 231 flex zone
RIPTA is extending its pilot of Flex On Demand within the 231 flex zone to northern Aquidneck Island through Dec. 31, 2026. The pilot launched April 29 and was originally scheduled to conclude on June 30.
According to the RIPTA, Flex On Demand offers on-demand public transit within designated zones. Similar to rideshare options, passengers can request a ride using a smartphone app that provides estimated pick-up times, real-time ride tracking and arrival alerts. This service is fully ADA accessible, offers curb-to-curb transportation and has no surge pricing.
“Extending the pilot through December gives us a fuller picture of seasonal travel patterns, helps us better understand commuter needs and allows us to make more informed, data-driven decisions about the long-term future of this service," said RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand.
RIPTA notes the 231 Flex Zone, which serves Newport and Middletown, R.I., operates Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The extension expands the zone to include major employers like Raytheon and Naval Undersea Warfare Center, as well as residential properties such as West House.
Passengers can download the Flex On Demand app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Those without smartphones can schedule rides by calling on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The cost for a one-way trip is $2.00, the same as RIPTA’s fixed-route bus service.
Bus Buddy
RIPTA notes first-time Flex On Demand riders can take advantage of Bus Buddy, a free program designed to help customers navigate public transit with confidence. Whether someone is riding for the first time, returning after a break or learning a new route, the program pairs riders with a RIPTA staff member who provides step-by-step guidance.
City of Irving launches new on-demand transit program for Las Colinas
The city of Irving has launched the Irving Connector: The Loop at Las Colinas. The free circulator service connects residents, employees and visitors to restaurants, businesses, hotels, entertainment venues and residential areas throughout Las Colinas, Texas.
The city notes The Loop follows a figure-eight route along Las Colinas Boulevard and Lake Carolyn Parkway, with through access at O’Connor Road and Promenade Parkway. Riders can hop on and off at stops near destinations such as the Toyota Music Factory, the Lake Carolyn area and other locations daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
According to the city, The Loop is the latest addition to its transit network. Irving Connector Routes 225 and 255 launched in June, restoring transit service along the same routes and stops previously served by Dallas Area Rapid Transit. Together, the city says the three routes help keep Irving residents connected to jobs, education, entertainment and other important destinations throughout the city.
Riders can buy tickets, view route maps, schedules and real-time vehicle locations on the Citymapper app or on the city’s website.