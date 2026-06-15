The Routing Company, Great Lakes Community Action Partnership team up to support suburban, rural transportation services in Sandusky County

The Routing Company (TRC) is partnering with the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) to support suburban and rural transportation services in Sandusky County, Ohio. TRC is powering all of GLCAP’s transportation programs (TRIPS), including shuttle services and demand response programs. All services are planned to be fully launched in July 2026.

TRC’s Pingo platform will power GLCAP’s services to enhance mobility, particularly in rural communities, offering real-time ride booking and optimized routing to enhance riders’ convenience, and allow for dispatch to have a seamless self-service platform to manage programs.

“This partnership is a major milestone for supporting multi-modal, all-in-one transit, and we are proud to partner with GLCAP to redefine how mobility is delivered in northwest Ohio,” said TRC CEO James Cox. “This launch will be an example of the potential of technology to transform local transportation systems and support local communities delivering essential services. The partnership with Great Lakes Community Action Partnership is another example of how Pingo can deliver multi-modal transit solutions under one platform. We’re continually committed to working with economic and community development organizations to make multi-modal transportation a proven and essential component of mobility networks in Ohio.”

TRC notes the Pingo™ platform, which includes the Drive Pingo™ and Ride Pingo™ apps and the Pingo Dashboard™ operations tool, has powered nearly six million trips to date.

“The partnership with TRC represents an advancement in the services TRIPS is able to provide to our riders,” said GLCAP Senior and Transportation Services Director Robin Richter. “We’re looking forward to utilizing this new routing software for our system.”