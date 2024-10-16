The Routing Company launches Pingo Sandbox.

The Routing Company (TRC) has launched Pingo Sandbox™, an innovative transit operations environment simulator designed to empower partners to explore the capabilities of the Pingo platform in their specific operational contexts.

TRC says Pingo Sandbox™ provides an opportunity for both existing and prospective partners to gain an in-depth understanding of how demand responsive transit can be set up locally while helping minimize risk before physical deployments occur.

For current users, Pingo Sandbox™ can be used to test new configurations and scenarios in a risk-free environment, ensuring a smoother rollout of updates and enhancements. Engaging potential partners: New partners can experience the user journey firsthand across reservations, scheduling, dispatch and rider interactions. TRC says the immersive experience serves as a customized demonstration, boosting buyer confidence.

TRC notes the goal of Pingo Sandbox™ is to demystify the functionality of the platform, offering partners valuable insights into its performance across various scenarios. Users can simulate operations with 'agent' riders who book hypothetical trips and drivers serving those trips based on schedules automatically generated by Pingo. TRC says the feature not only demonstrates scalability, but also allows users to modify trips and schedules, mirroring the operation of a live service.

“Pingo Sandbox offers an unmatched product design perspective, enabling users to engage directly with the technology that drives their operations,” said Niko Rekhviashvili, director of product management, TRC. “It facilitates a deeper understanding of how the platform can be tailored to meet specific needs.”

In addition to its testing capabilities, TRC notes Pingo Sandbox™ serves as a training tool for transit personnel, including dispatchers, schedulers and drivers, providing a virtual platform for employees to familiarize themselves with the system before implementation.

“This tool embodies the philosophy of ‘try before you buy,’ giving partners a clear view of the capabilities of Pingo. By experiencing the platform firsthand, they can confidently assess its fit for their transit needs,” said Dami Adebayo, director of partnerships, TRC.

The Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA), who announced a 132-vehicle partnership with TRC in September 2024, was among the first agencies in North America to leverage Pingo Sandbox™ as part of its procurement process.

“Being able to use the Pingo platform in a detailed, localized, and hands-on manner was incredibly valuable and was a difference maker for us,” said Chris Mahood, director of information technology, RGRTA. “Our agency’s specific needs don’t always translate to paper but Pingo Sandbox ™ gave us the visibility and confidence we needed to select the right partner, The Routing Company, in a highly competitive RFP process.”

The Pingo Sandbox™ launch builds upon TRC’s recent product advancements, including nine distinct paratransit upgrades designed to enhance the dispatcher, operator and rider experience, and three additional upgrades focused on improving the scheduler experience.

“By enhancing customer experience through continuous product improvement and now adding the ability to dive into hands-on testing with Pingo Sandbox, we are helping our partners be fully prepared for success,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “It aligns perfectly with TRC’s commitment to innovation and excellence in public transit.”