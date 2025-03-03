NC: We tried CATS’ new ‘microtransit’ service. Is it a $2.20 alternative to rideshare apps?

The Charlotte Area Transit System’s newest service is here: a rideshare-like program offering a cheaper alternative to apps such as Uber and Lyft.

CATS Micro, a form of increasingly trendy “microtransit,” officially launched earlier this month with a pilot program in northern Mecklenburg County.

But how does it actually work? I, your local government accountability reporter who spends a lot of time reporting on transit-related issues, tried it myself to see.

Spoiler alert: My experience was positive, though its limited scope may be limiting, for now.

What is microtransit?

First, a primer on what microtransit actually is (I was unfamiliar until recently).

Unlike buses and trains, which have fixed routes and schedules, microtransit is an “on demand, point to point service,” interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle told me at a launch event for the pilot program.

It’s like rideshare apps. You order a ride, a driver picks you up in 1 of 8 minivans (or 1 of 2 vehicles for people with disability-related needs) and drops you off at a destination of your choosing.

The idea, Cagle said, is more service for folks who need public transit to get around but don’t live in parts of Mecklenburg with a bus or train line. A microtransit ride can help them get to a bus or rail line, or to their final destination.

The designated zone for the pilot program begins a little south of Northlake Mall in north Charlotte and stretches into Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius. Cagle said CATS has 19 other parts of the county pinpointed for future expansion (paid for, in theory, from that proposed sales tax increase for transportation projects).

North Meck leaders at the launch event noted folks can use CATS Micro when they simply don’t want to deal with driving, like a trip to a shopping district with limited parking, in addition to accessing essential services.

“It’ll allow people to get from point A to point B with ease, the app will be super easy to use and it will be much more affordable than the traditional, you know, rideshare apps,” Huntersville Mayor Christy Clark said.

How does CATS microtransit service work?

A few ground rules to know about CATS Micro:

A trip costs $2.20 per passenger per one-way trip

The service is available 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends

Kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult to ride, and you’ll need to provide a car seat or booster seat for any riders 8 or younger

Only service animals are allowed on CATS Micro rides

You can’t load a bicycle in the microtransit vehicles

I don’t live or work in the pilot zone, so I started my journey by driving to CATS’ Huntersville Gateway Park and Ride to leave my car and call my ride further north.

CATS Micro uses the same CATS-Pass app as the rest of the region’s public transit system (you can also call 704-336-7433 to request a ride). In the app, you’ll want to select the “Plan Your Trip” feature and enter your starting point and destination. If both are in the microtransit zone, a CATS Micro ride will come up as one of the travel options.

From there, booking is similar to the Uber or Lyft apps. You’ll get an estimate of when your driver will arrive and a map to track their trip to pick you up. CATS estimates you won’t have to wait more than 30 minutes, but both my drivers beat that (10 minutes on the first leg and 16 minutes on the return trip).

The vans are branded, so you know you’re getting in the right car. My drivers greeted me by name and verified my identity by asking for the last four digits of the phone number associated with my CATS-Pass account and scanning my digital ticket in the app.

From there, the rides were exactly what you’d expect if you’ve ever ridden in a rideshare or taxi. A couple minutes of polite small talk with the driver followed by comfortable silence (I was the only passenger on both my trips, but you may end up with another passenger taking a similar trip riding along, akin to an Uber pool).

I traveled to and from downtown Davidson so I could spend my lunch break checking out a local bookstore I’d heard good things about ( Main Street Books). After exploring and getting some work done, it was an equally straightforward trip back to my car in Huntersville.

Is CATS Micro worth a try?

I particularly enjoyed the cost, $4.40 round-trip, that was much lower than any rideshare I’ve ever taken.

Although it’s intended to be a public service for people who need transportation options, I can see it catching on as a way to simply get to the (let’s face it, many) places in and around Charlotte where parking is a major headache.

That’d be especially true if CATS expands microtransit to other parts of Mecklenburg.

Given I don’t live or work in the zone, it’s not likely to become part of my regular routine. But if more options, vehicles and expanded hours become available, I’d ride again.

©2025 The Charlotte Observer.

Visit charlotteobserver.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.