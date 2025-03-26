US: Army testing new policies to allow ride-share drivers on bases

The Army is testing a program at six bases to grant access to vetted ride-share drivers to improve and standardize transportation options across the service.

The pilot program will allow drivers access during the next two months at Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Bragg, N.C., Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; and Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter and Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii. More than 600,000 service members, their families, retirees and civilians use the six installations.

"Through collaboration with the ride-share industry, we're able to provide our soldiers and their families with safe, reliable and convenient transportation options that support their unique needs and enhance their overall quality of life," Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said in a prepared statement.

Driscoll experienced the challenge of taking a ride-share vehicle to Fort Myer, Va., prior to his confirmation as secretary, said Lt. Col. Jeff Tolbert, Driscoll's spokesman. Driscoll's driver could not access the base and dropped the secretary off at the front gate — an issue that many soldiers face when they need to leave and return the installation. For some, that could mean a mileslong walk to their actual destination.

"This pilot program will help soldiers, especially new soldiers, who are at their first duty station and may not have their own car yet," Tolbert said.

The Army did not provide data on how many soldiers don't have a vehicle or have limited access. However, when officials at Fort Cavazos in Texas discussed the launch of a public transportation program in 2023, they estimated up to 40% of new soldiers arriving at the base didn't have a vehicle.

The six bases were chosen because they have limited public transportation and large family populations and are geographically different, said Capt. Victoria Goldfedib, an Army spokeswoman. Once the program is complete, Army officials will see what worked best to develop a policy. The program could then be expanded to other locations.

Each base now manages ride-share access locally, which has created a patchwork of policies that can be confusing for those moving between bases, she said.

Under the pilot program, drivers will undergo identity proofing and vetting through the FBI's National Crime Information Center and Terrorist Screening Database and must verify they are transporting someone through the app when entering the gate, the service said.

"This pilot is our response to see if we can safely collaborate with the ride-share industry to simplify transportation options for everyone living on, working on or even visiting our camps, posts and installations," Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer said. "We heard you and agree, it shouldn't be so hard to coordinate transportation onto our installations but also in and around some of our larger ones."

