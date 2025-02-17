CO: Popular RIDE Longmont service gives more than 10,000 rides since Dec. 9 start

RIDE Longmont, the city's new, on-demand public transportation service, has completed more than 10,000 rides since launching Dec. 9, according to data provided by the city.

The service offers rides anywhere in Longmont for $2; or $1 for students, seniors and riders with disabilities; you might have to walk a short distance to meet your driver; and you might have to share a vehicle with other riders.

"The service has been very popular and is exceeding expectations," said Kalie Fallon, Longmont transportation planner.

Users can call for a ride via the RIDE Longmont app or by calling 970-538-9097. Drivers also take passengers to the mobility hub at Interstate 25 and Colo. 119, which is served by Bustang, a regional public bus service. The RIDE Longmont vans operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are also available.

Silver Creek High School, Village at the Peaks, Front Range Community College's Boulder County Campus, New Meridian High School, the Longmont Rec Center, the St. Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont United Hospital, Longmont High School, Longmont Public Library, Skyline High School, Longs Peak UCHealth and the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub were all listed as popular destinations on the app.

Riders must be 13 years of age or older. Children under the age of 13 can still ride when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Thomas Honohan, who is a driver for RIDE Longmont, noticed an uptick in high school students using the service to get home after school. However, he noted that a lot of senior citizens use RIDE Longmont too.

"It is a full-time job for me and several other drivers. I love it. I love what I do," Honohan said. "It's rewarding to see ... the Longmont community so thrilled with getting rides from us."

The estimated total cost for the service over the 3-year pilot program is $3.1 million, which equates to just over $1 million a year. The city received significant grant funding from RTD's partnership program and from the federal government to help fund the service.

Longmont Mayor Joan Peck said Friday that she is pleased so many residents are using RIDE Longmont.

"This micro-transit option that the council and staff have worked on is an answer to the traffic congestion that our residents have been telling us about," Peck said. "I'm happy that they recognize that we are addressing the issue and that this is a positive outcome."

