SDOT adjusts permit requirements for shared bike and scooter program to enhance safety

The permit now requires bike and scooter share companies to use new technology that detects when someone on a scooter is skidding, jumping or riding recklessly on a sidewalk. Bike and scooter share companies must incorporate this technology as soon as possible, including deployment on at least half the standing scooter fleet within Q2 2026 and deployment on all devices by the end of 2026.

According to SDOT, as the companies install and fine-tune the new sensors, they will provide direct feedback to riders, resulting in specific consequences for people who break the rules. Initially, the devices will provide audible warnings and in-app alerts when people improperly ride on sidewalks. Once testing confirms that the sensors are working as intended, SDOT says stricter consequences like fines or account suspensions could be added.

SDOT is requiring companies to install more accurate GPS sensors, which can be used to detect when devices are parked inappropriately and automatically limit device speeds when riding through areas designated as “slow zones” in public spaces like Seattle Center, where people walking and riding are both allowed. Riders will continue to see in-app notifications on how to ride and park correctly and are required to take a quiz every few months to ensure they understand the rules.

According to SDOT, people who ride or park their device improperly are given warnings. If they ignore the warnings, they can be fined or have their account disabled. The maximum possible fines in new permits have increased from $20 to $50 for riders not enrolled in the low-income reduced fare program.

Other permit updates include: