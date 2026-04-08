SDOT releases 2025 Seattle Transportation Levy Annual Report

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has released the 2025 Seattle Transportation Levy Annual Report. The report, alongside the Seattle Transportation Levy Dashboard, summarizes progress made in 2025 towards the Seattle Transportation Levy commitments to voters.

Seattle voters approved the eight-year, $1.55 billion Transportation Levy in 2024. The levy provides funding to maintain and modernize the city’s transportation infrastructure by building sidewalks, paving streets, repairing bridges and improving transit connections.

According to the report, most levy programs met or exceeded planned milestones as outlined in the 2025 Seattle Transportation Levy Delivery Plan, and SDOT is on track to fulfill life-of-levy commitments for all programs.

“As a longtime transportation advocate, I’m so proud to share the 2025 Seattle Transportation Levy Annual Report, which highlights the progress we’ve made toward building a city where everyone can move around safely and efficiently, no matter where they live or how they travel,” said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

The eight-year levy supports the Seattle Transportation Plan (STP) goals. In 2025, SDOT made progress in the following areas:

Safety

Completed the North 130th Street Phase 1 Safety Corridor project, which included protected bike lanes.

Funded eight new King County Metro Transit Security Officers to improve safety on busy routes.

Equity

Advanced the Transportation Equity Framework by implementing intentional community engagement, emphasizing pedestrian safety in street and roadway designs, supporting access to transit.

Mobility and economic vitality

Implemented 52 transit spot improvements, such as bus lane upgrades and more comfortable bus stops.

Upgraded over four miles of protected bike lanes with improved barriers for enhanced safety.

Completed 120 bicycle spot improvements and installed a new protected bike lane on North 130th Street.

Advanced projects to access Link light-rail stations, including North 130th Street and South Henderson Street.

“The eight-year Levy serves as a cornerstone to achieving the goals outlined in the Seattle Transportation Plan,” said SDOT Acting Director Angela Brady. “As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to build a transportation system that reflects the values of our city. Thank you for your continued support and partnership as we create a Seattle that is safer and more connected for everyone.”

In 2025, SDOT also began the process of forming a Transportation Funding Task Force by selecting a consultant to support the work to propose funding and policy solutions for sidewalks, paving, bridges and other infrastructure needs.

The full report can be found on SDOT’s website.