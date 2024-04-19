Gwinnett County and partners to bring microtransit pilot to city of Norcross

Gwinnett County, the Gateway 85 Community Improvement District and the city of Norcross, Ga., have partnered together to improve mobility in a zone around Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Interstate 85, starting later this year.

The partnership will help to provide Norcross's 36,000 residents with access to the new Southwest Gwinnett Microtransit Pilot. The area to be served has been identified as having socioeconomic disparities, with more than half of household incomes falling below 60 percent of the area median income.

“By leveraging our resources and expertise to expand microtransit, we’re charting a new course that will serve our diverse community’s transportation needs,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “Strong partnerships like this one are instrumental in helping us achieve mobility for all.”

The pilot will operate 14 hours a day Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays, for a period of one year. Gwinnett County will provide four vehicles and manage operations.

The estimated $1.3 million cost of the program will be funded 44 percent each by Gwinnett County and the Gateway85 CID, with the city of Norcross contributing the remainder.

The agreement between the three entities will be in effect from Aug. 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025.