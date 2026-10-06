Beep completes merger with Freebee to expand microtransit operations

Beep Inc. has completed its merger with Freebee. The merged entity brings together Freebee’s human-driven microtransit platform, proprietary technology, extensive municipal relationships and large-scale operating network with Beep’s autonomous mobility systems through its artificial intelligence-driven AutonomOS software platform.

Founded in Miami, Freebee provides on-demand, door-to-door microtransit solutions powered by 100% electric vehicles. Freebee currently serves more than 50 municipalities, campuses and business districts throughout the Southeast, with a fleet of more than 300 vehicles and delivers more than two million rides annually.

The company will operate under the Beep name, led by Beep Co-founder Kevin Reid as chairman and CEO while Freebee Co-founders Kris Kimball and Jason Spiegel will join the executive team as COO and president and chief growth officer, respectively. Beep Co-founder Mark Reid will serve as chief customer officer. The company’s microtransit solutions will continue to operate under the Freebee brand.

“Joined by Freebee, Beep is now among the largest microtransit providers in the country, offering 50 new communities and more than two million annual riders access to our full-stack platform that integrates human-driven and autonomous transit services into a single, flexible offering,” Kevin Reid said. “This transaction accelerates the industry’s journey to autonomous mobility, giving communities the ability to implement meaningful services today while giving people the flexibility to choose between human-driven, autonomous or blended transportation solutions.”

The combined company will continue expanding Freebee’s microtransit services while introducing autonomous capabilities where they provide the right operational, economic and community fit. Customers will be able to deploy human-driven, autonomous or blended mobility networks through a single partner, allowing them to address immediate transportation needs while establishing a practical pathway toward autonomy over time.

“Freebee was built around a simple belief that transportation should do more than move people—it should strengthen communities, expand access and improve quality of life,” Spiegel said. “Bringing Freebee and Beep together creates a company capable of delivering future-proof mobility solutions. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited to offer customers a more comprehensive mobility platform.”

The combined company follows the closing of Beep’s Series B fundraising round, led by Mobileye, with participation from existing investors.