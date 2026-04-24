Beep partners with MOIA to introduce autonomous mobility for public transit

Beep, Inc. and MOIA America, LLC, revealed a partnership that focuses on introducing autonomous mobility for public transit operators in multiple markets across the U.S. over the next decade—beginning first in Orlando, Fla.

Through the partnership, Beep notes that MOIA America will provide its autonomous mobility solution, which includes autonomous-ready electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles equipped with the self-driving system developed by Mobileye, a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) software platform, as well as operator training and enablement. The integrated solution helps autonomous vehicle fleet operators deploy and manage an autonomous driving ecosystem.

“MOIA America’s expansion into the Orlando region reflects the growing momentum of its autonomous mobility strategy in the U.S.,” said Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility Chief Commercial Officer Sascha Meyer. “Through the MOIA brand, we are enabling autonomous mobility for a growing number of partners worldwide with a turnkey solution that combines the vehicle, MaaS technology and operational expertise. MOIA America's strategic partnership with Beep in the U.S. marks an important step in supporting microtransit operators and advancing driverless mobility in public transit."

Over the next decade, MOIA America and Beep note that they plan to scale a fleet of up to 5,000 autonomous ID. Buzz vehicles, fueling the expansion of shared autonomous mobility services in partnership with cities, municipalities, public transportation agencies, communities and large campuses.

“Beep’s strategic partnership with MOIA America unites the core capabilities needed to scale autonomous mobility—purpose-built production vehicles, proven software and trusted operations,” said Beep CEO and Board Chair Kevin Reid.

“This collaboration will help redefine microtransit, one of the fastest growing transportation segments, through cost efficient connectivity that leverages AI and autonomous technology to unlock a future where opportunity and access can reach every corner of a community. By delivering flexible, meaningful mobility now, efficient microtransit becomes the launchpad for a transformative era of autonomous shared transportation that expands opportunity, drives public transportation ridership and redefines how communities move,” Reid concluded.

Validation testing autonomous Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles has started in the community of Lake Nona, Fla., with planned rides expected to be offered later this year. During the initial testing and launch phases, the partners note the vehicles will operate with onboard human operators to supervise validation of the vehicle technology.

“Orlando as our next market represents an important step as we work to introduce MOIA America’s autonomous mobility technology through our partners into more U.S. communities,” said MOIA America President of Commercialization Paul DeLong. “Our technology enables Beep to deploy autonomous ride services at scale, designed to integrate into emerging microtransit transportation networks. This approach provides opportunities for communities to experience shared transportation technology as part of everyday mobility.”