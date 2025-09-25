Beep partners with ADASTEC to accelerate safe deployment of shared autonomous transportation

Beep is partnering with ADASTEC to accelerate the deployment of shared autonomous transportation at scale. The companies are combining Beep's autonomous mobility networks with ADASTEC's advanced automated driving system technology and original equipment manufacturing partnerships.

The companies say the new joint offering establishes an end-to-end solution for municipalities, transit agencies, campuses, airports, and private communities that complies with federal motor vehicle safety standards, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other applicable state and federal requirements.

"Partnering with ADASTEC allows us to extend our autonomous mobility solutions to higher capacity, production-grade vehicles," said Beep CEO Kevin Reid. "This is about helping more people connect to jobs, healthcare, education and each other more quickly and more safely than ever before, all while using state-of-the-art technology that is made in America."

Beep's autonomous vehicle (AV)-agnostic supervision and management platform, AutonomOS™, enables operators and agencies to deliver transit-integrated AV mobility services at scale, providing for vehicle and cabin supervision, fleet orchestration and integrated workflow management.

"Beep's proven track record in operating shared autonomous networks makes them an ideal partner to bring ADASTEC's technology to scalable deployment across more routes and regions," said ADASTEC CEO Ali Peker. "Together, we are enabling scalable deployments of factory-fitted, full-size automated buses, combining our advanced automated driving technology with Beep's operational expertise to deliver public transportation that is safer, more efficient and truly accessible. "

ADASTEC says its SAE Level 4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, together with its advanced sensor suite technology, delivers complete automated driving capabilities in mixed traffic, designed for fully automated operation without on-board human intervention. The company notes its system is designed to handle diverse driving conditions and maintain reliable operation under adverse weather conditions.

Beep notes the combination of ADASTEC's flowride.ai and its advanced sensor suite, consisting of light detection and ranging, RGB cameras, high-precision GNSS and radar, enables full-size buses to operate at speeds of up to 35 mph without the need for on-board human intervention.

The companies expect to share details on their first confirmed joint deployments in Georgia and Florida later this year.