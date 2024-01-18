WMATA launches new website to give riders report on use of public transit

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has launched a new website, Your 2023 Metro report, which gives riders detailed information about their use of public transit in 2023. Information riders can gather includes:

Number of bus and rail trips

Number of stations visited

Miles they traveled on transit

Most used bus route

How much carbon dioxide emissions they saved by taking transit instead of driving or ride-hailing

How they rank against other WMATA riders

“We know how much value transit brings to the region and the lives of our customers and this new tool will give riders a tangible idea of how much they used WMATA in 2023,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Every time you choose to take transit over driving, you're helping the DMV region to make strides toward our climate and safety goals and you’re saving time by not sitting in traffic.”

WMATA hopes to add more stats in the future, including more data for MetroAccess and more detailed information on bus and rail.

In 2023, WMATA ridership increased more than 30 percent across Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess compared to 2022. The system had more than 226 million passenger trips.