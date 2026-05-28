SEPTA deploys digital real-time arrival displays at bus stop

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has deployed its first digital real-time arrival display at a bus stop in South Philadelphia as part of a pilot program to bring more real-time information to riders. SEPTA installed the first device at the northeast corner of Broad Street and Oregon Avenue, which serves bus routes 7, 63 and 68.

“Our customers have made it clear that they want better access to real-time information, and we are listening,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “This program is about putting the tools our riders need right where they need them—whether they are a daily commuter or a first-time visitor to our region.”

Nine more devices are coming to bus stops, as well as T, G, D and M Metro stations across the system:

40th Street Trolley Portal (T2, T3, T4 and T5) Schuylkill Avenue and JFK Boulevard (9, 44, 62, 124 and 125) Stadium Station (M1) Girard Avenue and Broad Street (G1) Girard Avenue and Front Street (5 and G1) City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard (1, 44 and 65) Drexel Hill Junction Station (D1 and D2) 52nd Street and Market Street (52) Allegheny Avenue and Kensington Avenue (60)

SEPTA says that the pilot locations were selected based on overall customer impact and geographic equity. The screens, which are solar-powered and use e-paper technology, are small enough to be mounted on a bus stop sign pole. Each device is equipped with a text-to-speech button, enabling blind and low-vision riders to access the same real-time service information.

The agency says the timing of the pilot aligns with the anticipated surge in visitors expected this summer when Philadelphia hosts 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and America’s 250th birthday celebration. SEPTA will evaluate the results of the pilot to determine future phases of deployment across the network.