OUTFRONT Media launches inaugural advertising, experiential program at Los Angeles Union Station

OUTFRONT Media has launched its inaugural advertising and experiential program at Los Angeles Union Station. The station has 14.8 million annual passenger activity/movements across Metrolink, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Amtrak, buses and regional transit services. The new offering introduces high-impact interior, exterior and full-station domination opportunities, enabling brands to engage audiences at scale.

According to OUTFRONT Media, Los Angeles Union Station has also been designated an official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will stream matches live across its digital displays.

"Union Station is a cultural and architectural centerpiece of Los Angeles," said OUTFRONT Senior Vice President of Asset Development and Brand Integration Michael Wells. "We're honored to launch its first IRL advertising and experiential program- creating a space where brands can build trust, capture attention and connect with millions in authentic, real-world moments that resonate far beyond the station."

The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), who serves as the lead for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, is the first advertiser to debut at the station, bringing a campaign for celebrating the World Cup, which will take place in Los Angeles from June 11 through July 19.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Los Angeles to welcome the world, and Union Station will serve as one of the region's most visible and important gateways for fans traveling throughout the region," said LASEC President and CEO Kathryn Schloessman. "From Union Station to neighborhoods across the region, the welcome decor and branding will help create an exciting atmosphere that reflects the energy, diversity, and global spirit of Los Angeles."

Los Angeles Union Station Vice President and General Manager Jefferson Brown says the partnership with OUTFRONT Media will “help iconic destinations stay relevant, strengthen consumer connectivity and engage new generations of passengers, making FIFA World Cup 2026 the perfect moment to launch this new chapter for Union Station.