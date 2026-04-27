TTC begins rolling out upgraded real-time information displays

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is introducing more accessible, cleaner, real-time information displays on buses while also piloting new digital screens at stops throughout the city.

The improvements, according to the commission, are designed to make it easier for customers to plan trips, understand delays and move confidently through the transit system—specifically during peak summer travel season and ahead of Toronto hosting part of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Everyone who uses the TTC, regardless of their familiarity with the system or their ability, should be able to navigate the system with ease and confidence, and that’s what these two projects will support,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “We want to make getting around the city seamless and intuitive, and these new projects will make the bus network more useful and more accessible – a huge win.”

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said the projects reflect a shift toward more customer-focused, real-time service information.

“Our customers consistently tell us that clear, reliable information is one of the most important parts of a good transit experience,” Lali said. “These upgrades make it easier to navigate the TTC, especially during service disruptions or when travelling on unfamiliar routes.”

The commission notes that more than 240 buses are already displaying redesigned next-stop screens that provide customers with real-time information, including estimated arrival times at upcoming stops and terminals, along with live subway service alerts. The TTC says it will expand the upgrade to all 1,153 buses equipped with digital displays over the coming months.

In addition, the TTC will pilot new real-time information screens at bus and streetcar stops this summer. The six month pilot will see 75 screens installed at busy stops and outside select stations, giving customers arrival times, service updates and disruption notices before their vehicle arrives, helping to support the sporting event as well.

“As we prepare to welcome the world to Toronto during the FIFA World Cup this summer, it's especially important that we make sure that visitors and newcomers, who may be less familiar with the city, can easily navigate our transit system,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “Improvements like these will help everyone move through the city with confidence.”

The new stop screens utilize e-Paper technology that is designed to be easier to read in direct sunlight and low-light conditions, with high-contrast displays and audio announcements for customers who rely on auditory information. Because the units are solar- or battery-powered, compact and designed with durability in mind, they can be installed at stops that don’t have electricity.

Both projects are part of the TTC’s new Wayfinding Strategy, which the TTC Board approved in October 2025.