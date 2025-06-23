City of Edmonton updates trip planner for ETS riders

The city of Edmonton, Alberta, has introduced an updated trip planner to help Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) riders reach their destinations more easily.

The updated ETS trip planner is a city-owned, first-party tool that directly links to ETS’ system. Riders will have access to the most up-to-date and reliable information through transit alerts, real-time bus tracking and scheduling information.

Along with detailed routing information for all ETS routes, the updated trip planner offers route information from regional transit partners such as Strathcona County, Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert, Beaumont, Leduc and Spruce Grove.

The updated trip planner is available for web browsers, mobile browsers (iOS and Android) and desktop and replaces the previous system, ETS Live, the corresponding ETS Live Bus Finder and the existing trip planner on the city’s website. The city of Edmonton notes third-party trip planning applications, such as Google Maps, will remain a trip planning option for riders.