MBTA transit app, MBTA Go, now available to both Android and iPhone users

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) official mobile app, MBTA Go, will now be available to Android users effective Feb. 25, 2025. This follows the app’s release to Apple iPhone users in November 2024. Developed completely in-house and as the most authoritative source for MBTA information, the MBTA says its app aims to improve communication between the MBTA and its riders by providing real-time information for all fixed-route services in a more accessible way.

“The MBTA has been improving the experience of riders by running more reliable service, renovating stations, fixing track infrastructure and communicating information more quickly,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The MBTA Go mobile app for Android users is one more step in our quest to give customers what they need to get where they are going. Tools like MBTA Go help the public make decisions about their trips, giving them more control over their travel decisions.”

MBTA Go assists riders as they navigate their trips with features that include:

Get real-time updates, including estimated train/bus arrival times and live tracking as vehicles approach a stop and estimated time to rider's destination.

View a user-friendly MBTA map that allows riders to click to see available services and transfers at each stop and station.

Find out if there is a closure on a route with clear alerts and map indicators.

Access in eight languages: English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese and French.

MBTA says that since its release in November 2024, MBTA Go has been downloaded by more than 57,000 users. The MBTA’s technology innovation department expects to share app version updates approximately every four-to-six weeks with new features. Upcoming updates to the app will include details about approaching vehicles, like live crowding updates and a trip planner that provides Waze- or Google Map-like route recommendations. The agency notes nearly half of the feedback received from users so far has been requests for more features.

MBTA says more than 4,000 riders piloted MBTA Go during the beta test period that began in July 2024.