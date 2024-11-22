MBTA launches new mobile app MBTA Go

A new, official mobile app was released by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). The app, MBTA Go, is a first-of-its-kind for the organization. This initial release makes an early version available to riders with Apple iPhones. MBTA says it plans to release a companion version for Android devices in February 2025.

The app, which was developed in-house and provides real-time information for all fixed-route services, will improve communications between the MBTA and riders. It will also allow the T to share information in a more accessible way.

“I really want to thank the team at the MBTA Technology Innovation Department for their work on this new app,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Putting this app into the hands of many of our riders will make their trips so much more efficient as they will be able to make decisions in the moment about how soon to go to a station stop, what MBTA vehicle to choose for a trip and how long they’ll need to wait. Knowledge is power and this app will be a helpful tool for riders, encouraging more trips on public transportation and making our customers feel empowered as they use transit.”

The app will assist riders as they navigate their commutes. Features of the application include:

Real-time rider updates providing estimated arrival times and train/bus tracking as they approach stops.

A user-friendly system map that allows riders to see what service and transfers are available at each stop and station.

Accessibility in six languages on day one, including Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and Vietnamese.

Viewable estimated arrival times for a rider's destination stop.

More than 4,000 MBTA riders have piloted MBTA Go since July 2024. User feedback and human-centered design are directly influencing the development team’s work as they continue to improve the tool.

“The public deserves and expects timely and accurate real-time information to plan their journeys. This app is just one component as we improve communication. MBTA Go will help us be even more transparent, allowing riders to have information to make decisions on travel, particularly for those that rely on our system every day. We hope users will give us feedback as we continue development,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We want riders—whether it’s their first time in Boston or longtime residents—to feel comfortable using public transportation, and this app will be a great tool to accompany people through their trips and to keep them up to date as they navigate the system.”

The authority notes the app serves as the most authoritative source for MBTA information and the Technology Innovation Department is expecting to share updates approximately every four to six weeks. App updates that riders can look forward to include but are not limited to details about approaching vehicles, like-live crowding information and a trip planner that provides route recommendations.

MBTA Go became available in the App Store Nov. 20, 2024, and will eventually be released for Androids in February 2025.