RideCo launches multi-modal service in Tulsa with Kuba, Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority and DART

In partnership with Kuba, Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA) and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), RideCo has launched a new function in the transit app GoPass®, allowing riders to experience multimodal trips using a single app. The app now allows riders in the Tulsa, Okla., region to plan, book and pay forwhatever combination of fixed route, microtransit, or paratransit services they use.

"From the outset we had a vision for offering every member of our community a streamlined multi-modal experience, using a single app that would provide flexible options while being highly efficient and cost effective for MTTA," said MTTA General Manager Scott Marr. "Working with RideCo and Kuba provided our agency with a platform that catapulted us to a completely new level with better service for riders and a 14 percent reduction in cost due to efficiencies gained."

MTTA initially launched a microtransit program in the spring of 2023 branded as MicroLink. This was implemented to better service the needs of the community by providing more flexible transit options using software that was ultimately capable of enabling both microtransit and paratransit services. Based on the early success of the microtransit program, MTTA re-launched its paratransit service, branded LinkAssist. Now that both services are operated on the flexible RideCo platform, MTTA is commingling the fleets to provide more options for riders and achieve greater efficiencies and cost reductions for the agency.

"MTTA has taken a leadership role in transit by launching microtransit, modernizing their paratransit services and then commingling the two along with fixed route to provide even greater availability for riders through a seamless multi-modal journey—all while realizing significant efficiencies and hard dollar savings," said Prem Gururajan, co-founder and CEO, RideCo. "Transit is ready for change and seeing agencies leverage the capabilities made possible by partners like Kuba and RideCo, translates to achieving new milestones for all stakeholders."

The combined service has resulted in several service level and efficiency improvements including a 4.8 out of 5 average ride rating, 95 percent average on-time performance and an average seven-minute wait time. This has been achieved alongside an average 14 percent reduction in cost per passenger.

Since August 2020, the riders of MTTA have been able to plan their transit journeys and purchase their passes from the GoPass® app, delivered by DART through Kuba's mobility platform.