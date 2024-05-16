Plumas Transit Systems begins on-demand evening service using The Routing Company's Pingo app.

The Routing Company (TRC) has partered with Plumas Transit System (PTS) to launch the agency's on-demand transit evening service with by TRC’s Ride Pingo app – in Quincy, Calif. The service is operating under the name Quincy Evening.

Available to riders on weeknights, the new service provides a flexible transportation option during the evening, when fixed bus services are not available. The service notably improves accessibility to anchor institutions in the area like Plumas District Hospital and accommodates varying evening class end times for Feather River College students.

"We are excited to expand transit with PTS and ultimately reach more of the community’s neighborhoods and citizens through on-demand evening transit,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “The aim is to enable greater flexibility for riders, reduced wait times and access to more key areas in Plumas County – while keeping transportation affordable.”

PTS is supported by Plumas Rural Services, a northeastern California community-based, non-profit organization providing services and opportunities to improve quality of life for local residents and families in Plumas County. PTS is part of the Plumas Rural Services team organization overseeing transit in the local area.

“Rural transit options can sometimes be challenging. We believe that The Routing Company’s on-demand system service will address many of these challenges and provide much needed flexibility for our transit users,” said Jim Graham, executive director, Plumas County Transportation Commission.

TRC is supporting PTS’ on-demand transit needs with its full suite of Pingo products – including the Pingo Journey™ and Pingo Analytics features.