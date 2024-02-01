The Routing Company introduces new reporting features to Pingo Analytics

The Routing Company (TRC) has rolled out new features in its Pingo Analytics™, its next generation customer transit analytics and reporting tool.

First introduced in 2023, Pingo Analytics™ is TRC’s next generation customer transit analytics and reporting tool that offers customer data access, with reports customizable to meet the U.S. Federal Transit Administration's National Transit Database (NTD) requirements.

The new reporting features – including new self-serve reporting capabilities and additional on-demand transit metrics – can be used to combine pre-developed reports for NTD reporting, or to generate any report an operator needs, whether in real time or based on historical data.

“We wanted Pingo data access and operational reporting to be easy to use and available to every one of our customers,” said TRC Chief Development Officer Dick Alexander. “We know customized, real-time reporting for paratransit and on-demand services is not available to many agencies, which is why we developed new features in Pingo Analytics. We’re now empowering operators to make informed decisions on a real-time basis, which is what operators have needed for decades.”

All reports can be customized by users to leverage real-time or historic data, in any format and for any time period. In addition, the new features enable configuration of reports (including metrics and key data points as selected by the customer) that automatically deliver to key stakeholders, allowing for greater customer access to operating data and insights to be leveraged without additional work and eliminating a common pain point of report access.

"Our Pingo products have proven effective at delivering more efficient transportation and our customers can see that performance coming through in unmatched custom reporting in Pingo Analytics,” said Pandora Shelley, vice president of operations, TRC. “The performance of our partners has surpassed industry average while delivering an unmatched rider experience and giving operators deep data insights. This is the impact customers are looking for and with more robust datasets and automated reporting. Pingo Analytics is now making their lives easier.”

TRC notes new data from Ride Pingo users shows 31 percent of trips occur in place of single occupancy vehicle trips. TRC measures passengers moved by PAX – the number of people moved in a vehicle per revenue hour through its Pingo app – and using TRC’s Pingo platform, operators can regularly fill 18-person shuttles with on-demand point to point service.

Pingo Analytics™ data can be viewed for multiple fleets simultaneously – including rider, driver and vehicle activity.