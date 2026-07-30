BC Transit partners with Spare to better technology for handyDART service

BC Transit will soon introduce new technology to help handyDART riders book, manage and track their trips in the Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley Regional Transit Systems. handyDART is a door-to-door, shared-ride service for people who are unable to navigate conventional public transit without assistance.

In partnership with Spare, the technology will give riders:

More ways to book, including by phone, online or through a mobile app.

Access to trip details and real-time bus tracking in one place.

The ability to manage bookings 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Push notifications and in-app messages for real-time updates.

BC Transit says the technology is designed to reduce the need to wait on hold to book, cancel or check a trip. Riders, along with family members or caregivers, will be able to plan their trips using the option that works best for them.

“Standardizing an entire province’s accessible transit network is a major milestone,” said Spare CEO and Co-founder Kristoffer Vik Hansen. “We’re proud to support BC Transit in improving mobility for the people who depend on these services the most, including family and friends of our own team members. This project shows how thoughtful innovation can make public transit more equitable for everyone.”

A new digital registration process will also make it easier for people to register for handyDART service. The new system will also include on-board trip mapping to support operators with route navigation and real-time updates, helping improve trip reliability for riders who depend on this service. It will also provide better data to support future service planning and potential expansion.

Riders can still phone in to book a ride if they prefer, and there are no changes to eligibility, service hours or service areas.

Through this soft rollout in the Central Fraser Valley and Chilliwack, BC Transit will work with local government partners and operating companies to determine when this new technology will be rolled out in the remaining 26 handyDART systems across the province.

The project is part of BC Transit’s Custom Transit Solution Project, which is jointly funded by the province of British Columbia and local government partners. The total cost for the project is C$5.82 million (US$4.1 million).