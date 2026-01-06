TransLink to extend HandyDART hours, launch new online booking tool in 2027

TransLink has begun to introduce elements of its HandyDART Customer-First Plan this month, with later service hours beginning Jan. 11 and with the selection of a new software company to deliver online booking and real-time trip tools for riders.

Starting next week, HandyDART hours will extend to 2:00 a.m., aligning more closely with SkyTrain operating hours. The agency says this gives customers more flexibility and better access to late-night transportation for work shifts, social outings, community events, concerts, sports games and more.

TransLink is also working on new software to make HandyDART more convenient and easier to use. TransLink has selected software partner Spare to deliver software upgrades that are designed to improve the overall passenger experience.

“Extending HandyDART hours and advancing a new online booking tool are huge steps forward in our Customer-First Plan, which delivers what customers told us they want,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “These improvements will make HandyDART easier to use and give customers more flexibility in their day.”

The new software will:

Allow HandyDART users or caregivers to book and cancel trips online through a smartphone app or website 24 hours per day with the current HandyDART phone line remaining as a booking option.

Show customers real-time vehicle locations.

Improve customer communications, including trip notifications and alerts as vehicles are nearing their pick-up location.

Enable simpler customer feedback opportunities.

Implement simpler HandyDART applications and registration.

The new software platform is in development and is expected to launch in 2027.

What customers should know about HandyDART’s extended hours:

Starting on Jan. 11, HandyDART trips will be available from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Customers can now start booking late-night trips.

HandyDART dispatch service hours will also be extended and available to answer customer questions until 2:00 a.m.

TransLink says it remains committed to enhancing customer experiences through the HandyDART Customer-First Plan. Recent service improvements include implementing Compass on HandyDART vehicles, streamlining fare payments through age-based discounts for youth and seniors and modernizing the cancellation policy to improve vehicle availability.