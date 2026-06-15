MARTA launches redesigned mobile app, new web-based rider tools

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has launched a redesigned mobile app, as well as a new suite of web-based rider tools.

“MARTA is committed to improving the customer experience, whether it’s on our buses and trains or when riders use our website or apps,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “These new digital tools will provide our riders the most accurate, timely information possible, whether they’re a daily commuter or a first-time visitor to Atlanta. This is the kind of experience our customers deserve, and I’m proud of what the team has built.”

The new tools are being delivered by Reflexions, a leading digital product studio specializing in civic technology and design. MARTA notes the new mobile app is available for free download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A companion set of rider tools is accessible directly from MARTA’s website, enabling riders to plan trips, check real-time arrivals and monitor system status directly from any web-enabled device, without needing to download an app.

According to MARTA, the new app and rider tools are powered by real-time data from MARTA’s General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) data feeds and built on the Open Trip Planner platform—a widely adopted open-source system for delivering accurate, timely service information and sophisticated trip planning capabilities. Key features include:

Real-time train and bus tracking: Live vehicle positions and updated arrival predictions delivered directly from MARTA’s GTFS real-time feeds, giving riders accurate, up-to-the-minute information about their trip.

Trip planning and personalization: Intuitive journey planning tools allow riders to map routes, compare options and save favorite routes and destinations for quick, personalized access.

System status and alerts: Real-time service alerts and system-wide notifications keep riders informed.

Integrated incident reporting: The functionality previously provided by MARTA’s standalone see and say app has been fully integrated into the new MARTA app, allowing riders to report safety concerns and incidents directly to MARTA police and service teams from their phones.

Accessibility-first design: The app and web tools have been designed with accessibility as a core principle, ensuring MARTA’s digital experience is usable by all riders, including those with visual, auditory or mobility-related needs.

Support for non-English languages: The app and web tools have been designed to serve a diverse audience of non-English speakers, with support for Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean, French and Arabic.

MARTA notes the launch of the app and rider tools represents the first phase of a broader digital transformation initiative. A full redesign of the MARTA website, also being delivered by Reflexions, will provide a cohesive online presence that complements the new app and web-based rider tools.

A future version of the platform to be delivered by Reflexions will include integration with the new Breeze mobile app. This integration with MARTA’s native digital tools will enable a unified customer account that riders can use across the full MARTA digital ecosystem, linking trip planning and account management in one experience.