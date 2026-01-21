PRT furthers Aira partnership with new ASL interpreter app for passengers

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) announced a new accessibility tool for riders across Allegheny County. Now, deaf and hard-of-hearing riders can connect with a live American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter through the new Aira ASL app.

Using the device a passenger is already carrying with them, interpreters can help bridge conversations in real-time—whether riders are purchasing fares at the downtown service center or communicating with others. The service is available anywhere in PRT’s transit network at any time with no advance scheduling required.

"This is another step toward our commitment to equitable and inclusive transit for all,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “By teaming up with Aira and embracing this innovative technology, we’re making it easier than ever for riders of all abilities to travel confidently and reach the destinations that matter most."

This launch builds on PRT’s partnership with Aira, which powers Aira Explorer, an on-demand visual interpreting service for blind and low-vision riders. With the addition of Aira ASL, PRT is now offering both on-demand visual and ASL interpreting services.

“Aira is proud to partner with PRT as they expand their on-demand interpreting offerings,” said Aira Director of Deaf Community Engagement Henri Grau. “The addition of Aira ASL at PRT means Deaf and hard of hearing riders can count on smoother communication, improved experiences and access to information whenever the need arises.”