PRT now offers new visual interpreting service, in partnership with Aira

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) has partnered with visual interpreting service Aira to improve accessibility for blind and low-vision transit users. Through this collaboration, PRT riders will have access to the Aira app for free, connecting them with professional visual interpreters who provide essential real-time support.

Aira’s assistance gives riders the ability to navigate their transit journeys with greater independence and efficiency, empowered by a service that makes moving through Allegheny County easier and more accessible. Interpreters can assist with a range of transit related tasks, like identifying bus stops, reading aloud signage, or confirming other details to facilitate a seamless travel experience.

“Pittsburgh Regional Transit is committed to building a transit system that meets the needs of all our riders and Aira’s support is a crucial part of making this vision a reality,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Providing free access to on-demand visual interpreters enables our blind and low-vision riders to travel with greater autonomy and dignity.”

“Lack of access to information can create barriers to smooth travel for the blind and low-vision community,” said Aira Chief of Blindness Initiatives Everette Bacon. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Pittsburgh Regional Transit to help contribute to more inclusive and accessible experiences and support efficient interactions across the entire transportation system—all on the rider’s own terms.”