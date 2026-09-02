TRC partners with Orange County, Mobility for All to expand, modernize public transit services

The Routing Company (TRC) has announced a set of new partnerships to modernize and expand public transit services.

TRC partners with Orange County, N.Y. to modernize public transit access

TRC has announced a new partnership with Transit Orange to modernize demand-response and fixed route transportation across Orange County, N.Y.

Through the partnership, Transit Orange is set to deploy TRC's Pingo™ platform to support scheduling, dispatching, real-time vehicle management and rider communications for its fixed route, dial-a-ride and ADA complementary paratransit services. TRC says the implementation aims to provide dispatchers, operators and riders with tools designed to improve reliability, simplify trip booking and enhance the overall transit experience.

Transit Orange serves communities throughout Orange County through a network of transportation providers offering local bus, commuter bus, dial-a-ride, ADA paratransit and connections to regional services in the greater Hudson Valley and New York City region. Transit Orange provides accessible mobility options that connect residents with employment, healthcare, education, shopping and other destinations across the region.

"Transit agencies today need technology that supports every trip while making life easier for riders, dispatchers and operators," said TRC CEO James Cox. "We're excited to partner with Transit Orange to deliver a modern, flexible platform that helps improve mobility throughout Orange County while giving the agency the tools it needs to adapt and grow."

The deployment is designed to provide Transit Orange with a comprehensive web-based operating platform featuring intelligent scheduling, optimized vehicle routing, real-time fleet visibility, automated rider notifications and detailed operational analytics. By replacing legacy processes with modern software, the agency says it will be better positioned to deliver reliable service while improving operational efficiency.

"Our goal has always been to connect people to the places that matter most," said Transit Orange Senior Transit Planner Rob Parrington. "Partnering with The Routing Company allows us to build on that mission with technology that improves both the rider experience and day-to-day operations. We're excited to bring these new capabilities to the communities we serve."

TRC partners with Mobility for All (M4A) to expand mobility efforts in Bremerton

TRC has announced a new partnership with M4A to support the launch of a new mobility pilot in Bremerton, Wash.

The partnership brings together the Pingo platform and M4A’s transportation and mobility expertise in an effort to help deliver a flexible, technology-enabled transportation option for the Bremerton community. The initiative comes as the city prepares to introduce new shared mobility options, including an electric carshare and shuttle pilot designed to expand the ways residents and visitors can move around the city.

Through the partnership, TRC will provide technology supporting the shuttle service that enables intelligent routing, trip management, real-time vehicle operations and a upgraded rider experience. M4A will bring its local and regional mobility expertise to the program, helping translate innovative transportation technology into a service designed and oriented around real-time needs of the Bremerton community.

“Washington has played an important role in The Routing Company’s story from the beginning, and we’re thrilled to continue building on that foundation with Mobility for All,” Cox said. “This partnership demonstrates what is possible when strong local mobility expertise is paired with flexible, rider-focused technology. Together, we have an opportunity to make it easier for people in Bremerton to access convenient transportation while demonstrating a model that can grow with the community.”

TRC says the launch builds on its presence in Washington. TRC began working with Kitsap Transit in 2021, marking the company’s first public transit agency partnership in the U.S. The relationship has since expanded to support multiple on-demand and accessible transportation services across Kitsap County, according to TRC.

TRC says the new Bremerton initiative represents another step forward for flexible mobility in the region, combining shared transportation, electrification and mobility technologies to optimize options for people making everyday trips. By complementing existing transportation services with shared mobility technology, TRC says the pilot is designed to make local travel more convenient and flexible by providing communities with alternative options to single-occupancy vehicle trips.

“Mobility for All is focused on creating practical mobility solutions that give communities greater freedom to move,” said M4A Program Manager Greg Dronkert. “Partnering with The Routing Company allows us to pair local knowledge and innovative mobility models with proven technology. We’re excited to bring these capabilities to Bremerton and demonstrate how flexible, shared transportation can complement existing services and make it easier for people to get where they need to go.”