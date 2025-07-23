Valley Transit to launch Wisgo payment system across its bus system Aug. 1

Valley Transit will be launching the Wisgo payment system across its bus system on Aug. 1. WisGo, powered by Umo, allows riders to pay their fares using either a mobile app or a reloadable card. Additionally, Valley Transit is introducing fare capping, ensuring riders don’t pay more than a daily or monthly limit while using WisGo.

According to Valley Transit, with WisGo, riders will have multiple ways to take advantage of fare capping and streamline their payments: the Umo Mobility app or a reloadable WisGo card, both of which can be loaded with money using credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Riders can scan their mobile app or tap their WisGo card when boarding and the bus fare will be automatically deducted. The agency notes cash is still accepted across all routes, but riders will not receive the benefits of fare capping.

“We’re excited to introduce WisGo to our community,” said Valley Transit General Manager Ron McDonald. “By offering more convenient payment options and fare capping, we’re making transit more accessible, affordable and rider friendly. Fare capping will be instrumental for our riders. For regular fare riders, the fare cap is just $4 per day—the cost of two rides. Monthly, the cap is $60. The more people ride, the more they can save.”