CapMetro to retire its app to make way for Umo and Transit app upgrades

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) will be implementing a new fare payment system to help improve the customer experience, streamline operations and incorporate upgraded payment technologies, such as tap to pay. To accommodate the new upgrades, which will launch March 1, CapMetro will be retiring its current transit app and replace it with the Umo and Transit apps. Customers will use the new Umo app to pay their fares and use Transit app to plan their trip.

“Anything we can do to improve the customer experience makes it easier for people to try transit and improves the overall satisfaction for everyone—our customers, operators, visitors and occasional riders as well,” said CapMetro Chief Experience and Engagement Officer Samantha Baez. “These upgrades simplify the payment and boarding processes and lay the foundation for a smoother transit experience in Central Texas.”

CapMetro says the upgraded system marks a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering innovative and user-friendly transit services. Key features of the new system include:

Tap to pay: Customers can use contactless payments to pay their fares using credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallet platforms like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

New validators: New fare validators with improved scanning, visual and audio indicators are being installed across the fleet to ensure faster and seamless boarding. The installations are expected to be completed by mid-February 2025.

Improved mobile app: The CapMetro app will be retired. Customers will begin using Umo to pay for fares and the existing Transit app for trip planning—part of a long-term strategy to simplify digital tools. The two apps will be integrated as part of this process.

Reloadable fare cards and digital passes: A new reloadable fare card that reduces single-use waste while retaining fare capping cost savings benefits for frequent riders. CapMetro will be retiring its digital 31-day and 7-day passes. Future digital payments will automatically allow for daily and monthly fare caps, so customers never overpay for a ride and don’t need to pay the full amount upfront.

No changes to fare rates: Fares are not changing; only the way CapMetro collects fares is changing.

CapMetro says it is actively engaging customers to ensure a successful transition, including how and when customers can begin transferring their fare balances. The agency notes that during the upgrade process, some buses may be equipped with dual validators for testing and continued fare collection. Customers are encouraged to ask their operator for help during the transition. Rail systems will also receive new handheld validators to validate tickets purchased through mobile apps or ticket vending machines.