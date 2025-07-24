L.A. Metro’s GoPass expands WSS partnership to bring free, unlimited transit rides to 17,000 students

The retailer WSS is expanding its sponsorship of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (L.A. Metro) GoPass Program to bring free, unlimited rides to nearly 17,000 students enrolled in Lynwood Unified and Inglewood Unified school districts.

In addition to L.A. Metro, students enrolled in GoPass have access to free, unlimited rides on trains and buses on 18 other participating municipal transit operators for the 2025-26 school year.

“Many students rely on public transit to get to school. Students who have access to public transit are more likely to graduate, and Metro GoPass ensures that students have the access they need to achieve,” said Whittier City Councilmember and L.A. Metro Board Chair Fernando Dutra. “This partnership speaks to a shared vision of providing support to the communities and people that need it most.”

L.A. Metro says last school year, WSS sponsored GoPasses for the approximately 11,000 students at Lynwood Unified. Lynwood students took over 42,000 rides between July 2024 and May 2025.

“We are incredibly grateful to WSS for continuing to support the GoPass Program, which plays a vital role in ensuring that transportation is never a barrier to education for our students,” said Lynwood Unified School District Superintendent Patrick Gittisriboongul. “With free access to public transit, our students have greater opportunities to attend school consistently, participate in enrichment programs and connect with resources across the region.”

L.A. Metro notes the program is available to students at over 1,600 K-12 schools and community colleges in 133 participating school districts, including Los Angeles Unified School District, Long Beach Unified School District, Los Angeles Community College District, Long Beach Community College District and more.

Participating schools distribute TAP cards and activation codes so students can ride transit to school, extracurricular activities or work without the worry of paying fares. Students can activate their cards on the online GoPass portal or by phone. They also have the option of using a virtual TAP card on the TAP LA App.

“Public transportation is a critical element contributing to student success,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “Since 2021, more than half a million students have used GoPass to get around. Our team won’t stop working to expand the program until every student that needs a GoPass has one.”