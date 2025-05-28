L.A. Metro’s GoPass reaches 500,000 enrollment milestone

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (L.A. Metro) GoPass program has reached the 500,000 enrollment milestone. Since its inception in October 2021, the program has seen nearly 60 million student boardings.

“This is a big milestone for the GoPass program and shows just how important it has become for families across L.A. County,” said Los Angeles Supervisor and L.A. Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn. “Transportation needs shouldn’t get in the way of any student’s education. For many students across L.A. County, the free [L.A.] Metro rides through our GoPass program have made all the difference.”

The program, which was first launched as a pilot program and was made permanent by the L.A. Metro Board in April 2024, is available to all students whose school district has registered with the program. Participating schools distribute TAP cards and activation codes, so students can ride transit to school, extracurricular activities or work. Students can activate their cards on the online GoPass portal or by phone. They also have the option of using a virtual TAP card on the TAP LA App.

“GoPass has introduced half a million students to transit, so they feel confident riding it to school or wherever they need or want to go,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “These young people and their families are realizing all the benefits that a safe, clean and efficient transit system can deliver for them and their communities. We hope they will choose to become lifelong transit riders.”

L.A. Metro notes all schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) offer GoPass to their students, as do schools in more than 130 additional participating school districts, including public districts, charter networks, private schools and community colleges. The program provides free transit on L.A. Metro buses and trains, as well as 18 additional transit agencies, to students in K-12 and community colleges.

“We at Santa Monica College (SMC) are so pleased to know so many of our students are getting their basic needs met affordably and reliably by having easy access to public transit,” said Kathryn E. Jeffery, Ph.D., superintendent and president, SMC. “[L.A.] Metro’s GoPass program is making it even easier for many more community college and secondary students to access an affordable quality education, internships, jobs and everything else students want and need to do every day.”

L.A. Metro notes GoPass participants can take unlimited free rides for any travel purpose on bus and rail, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Burbank Bus, city of Commerce Transit, Culver CityBus, Foothill Transit, Glendale Beeline, Glendora Transit, GTrans, Los Angeles Department of Transportation DASH, L.A. County Shuttles, Long Beach Transit, Lynwood Trolley, Montebello Bus, Norwalk Transit, Pasadena Transit, Santa Monica Big Blue Bus and Torrance Transit.

“We’re grateful to [L.A.] Metro for making transportation free and accessible for our Long Beach Unified students,” said Long Beach United Superintendent Jill A. Baker, Ph.D. “The GoPass program helps remove everyday barriers by offering safe, reliable transit that connects students to school, enrichment and opportunity. We look forward to continuing this partnership that expands access and supports student success.”

The agency says the GoPass program has significantly improved both student outcomes and school performance across Los Angeles County. Schools report that students rely on GoPass to get to class each day, with many districts citing improved attendance since the program’s launch, which can also lead to increases in district revenue. In a recent survey, L.A. Metro notes 78 percent of GoPass students reported better school attendance and 94 percent said they felt better overall, highlighting the program’s impact on both access to education and student well-being.