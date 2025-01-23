The Hub Company launches end-to-end ticketing solution to encourage public transit usage

The Hub Company has launched a new, ITSO and contactless EMV (L3) certified end-to-end ticketing solution designed to create frictionless travel experiences for transport operators and local authorities to encourage public transport usage. Features of the solution include account-based ticketing, fare-capping, data management and customer loyalty capabilities designed to improve passenger satisfaction, attract new riders and maintain a seamless, user-friendly experience.

The Hub Company notes the tap on/tap off validator solution integrates Aurionpro’s SCV500 Validator, Littlepay’s MTT payment system and The Hub’s SmartABT platform and leverages software developed by The Hub as it creates its own ITSO & cEMV kernel. According to The Hub Company, the combination minimizes dependence on external components, resulting in a secure, efficient and cost-effective global ticketing system compatible with cEMV, ITSO and barcode tickets.

“We’re excited to provide a fully certified, all-in-one solution designed to improve both the customer experience and operational efficiency,” said The Hub Company CEO Sam Rudder. “Our platform not only simplifies ticketing but also enables operators to build stronger connections with their customers through data-driven insights, ensuring greater operational efficiency and enhanced customer loyalty.”