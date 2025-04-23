Two EZfare agencies offering transit ticketing rewards in Transit App

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) and Cincinnati Metro, two agencies from the EZfare regional ticketing system, now offer EZfare rewards. The new program, powered by Masabi and Velocia, is available through the Transit App and rewards riders for using public transit.

EZfare rewards is designed to encourage ridership, enhance rider engagement and improve the overall public transit experience across EZfare agencies. Riders can earn points by using public transit and sharing feedback about their transit experience within the Transit App. These points can then be redeemed for free mobile bus passes, making it easier and more affordable for riders to use transit services.

“We are always looking for ways to make transit more accessible and attractive for riders across the region,” said Katherine Conrad, executive director, NEORide. “With EZfare rewards, we’re not only giving back to loyal riders, but also incentivizing engagement to help us better understand their needs. This is a major step forward in how we interact with and support our community.”

NEORide is the council of governments behind EZfare and has been working to modernize transit payment solutions. EZfare was launched in partnership with Masabi to provide seamless, digital ticketing across multiple transit systems. In addition to mobile ticketing, EZfare is currently launching account-based ticketing across its network and plans to introduce open payments in the future, further enhancing flexibility and convenience for riders. NEORide explains the introduction of EZfare rewards builds on this foundation by further integrating technology to create a more dynamic and user-friendly transit experience.

“At Masabi, we have always worked to make taking public transit quick and simple, to make it an easy choice for riders. We are proud to support this groundbreaking initiative, which provides further incentives to switch,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “EZfare rewards is one of the first transit agency-led rewards programs in the U.S. and the first covering multiple agencies. We believe it can play a significant role in driving adoption of mobile payments while increasing rider engagement.”

Riders can participate in EZfare rewards by using the Transit App, where they can purchase fares, plan trips, and now, earn rewards.

“If we want to increase ridership, public transit needs to be easy and affordable,” said David Block-Schachter, chief business officer, Transit App. “Rewarding riders for engaging with public transit while also gathering their in-the-moment feedback is fantastic for both riders and agencies.”

Velocia CEO David Winterstein added, “Integrating rewards into the apps transit riders already use creates a seamless, plug-and-play platform that makes it easier for transit agencies to engage their riders.”