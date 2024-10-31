Results of MTC’s 2024 Clipper survey show satisfaction among users at 94 percent.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) notes satisfaction among users of the Bay Area’s Clipper® all-in-one transit card stands high at 94 percent across riders on all agencies and across different demographic categories, according to the results of the 2024 Clipper customer and non-customer research survey.

The Clipper program conducts a survey of Bay Area transit customers every two years. The purpose of the survey is to understand current Clipper user satisfaction, transit habits, attitudes and opinions of Clipper customers, as well as to identify barriers to using Clipper and to gauge potential for future usage among non-Clipper users who ride transit.

The survey was offered in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. MTC notes 2,515 transit riders shared their thoughts this year, with 2,064 Clipper customers and 451 non-Clipper users completing interviews.

Highlights of the survey include:

Satisfaction among Clipper users remains high at 94 percent.

95 percent of Clipper users say they would recommend it to others.

Mobile Clipper card adoption has been very strong, particularly with Caltrain or Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority riders, riders 1839 years old and men of all ages.

MTC notes the interviews also offered insights into transit riders who do not use Clipper to pay for their fares. According to MTC, 45 percent of non-Clipper users pay single-ride fares with cash and 24 percent use a single-ride ticket. Almost half of transit riders who don’t use Clipper are not familiar with Clipper.

The commission notes the interview results will be used to help develop the messaging for Next Generation Clipper benefits and improvements. Next Generation Clipper is coming in 2025 and will include more options for riders.

Starting in 2025, Clipper will introduce new and improved features, products and services that will make transit payments faster and more convenient. Features include: