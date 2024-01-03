Santa Clara VTA joins Clipper START pilot program

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has joined the Clipper® START pilot program. Along with the addition of Santa Clara VTA, Clipper START will now move to an across-the-board 50 percent discount from the previous range of 20 percent to 50 percent off

Clipper START offers discounts on public transit to qualifying Bay Area residents aged 19 to 64 with low incomes. With the addition of Santa Clara VTA, 23 Bay Area transit agencies are now participating in the pilot program.

In July, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Bay Area extended the Clipper START pilot through June 30, 2025. The addition of VTA to the pilot and the move to an across-the-board 50 percent discount from the previous range of 20 percent to 50 percent off are expected to boost usage of the Clipper START card.

Clipper START began as an 18-month pilot program initiated in June 2020 by MTC and four transit agencies to reduce the cost of transportation for adults whose household incomes are no more than twice the federal poverty level (currently $60,000 for a family of four). An additional 17 transit agencies joined the Clipper START pilot in late 2020 and early 2021 and the pilot period has now been extended twice.

“Joining the Clipper START program is yet another step in VTA’s commitment to the well-being of our community,” said Santa Clara VTA General Manger and CEO Carolyn Gonot. “By offering this lower-cost option, we’re providing riders throughout Santa Clara County improved access to public transportation to take to jobs, schools and other important destinations.”

“Clipper START is an important tool that helps bridge the gap toward more affordable transit for those who most need that access,” said MTC Executive Director Andrew Fremier. “The transit agencies’ adoption of a blanket 50 percent discount demonstrates their seriousness about making transportation more equitable for more people across the Bay Area.”

The full list of the 23 transit agencies participating in the pilot can be found on MTC’s website.