DART to implement 228 Flowbird Astreo Ticket Vending Machines at transit stations.

Flowbird North America Inc. is partnering with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to deliver 228 Astreo Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) at transit stations around the region. The rollout of the next-generation TVMs will support DART’s ongoing efforts to enhance its transit system while supporting seamless and efficient travel for its riders.

Flowbird’s Astreo TVMs are designed to streamline the fare payment process, featuring an intuitive LED color touch-screen display, high-capacity ticket vending and account reload capabilities suitable for busy transit environments. With an additional ‘passenger information screen’, the two-screen unit is designed to simplify the ticketing process, making transactions more intuitive with real-time information on separate displays. The TVMs offer multi-lingual functionality and audio assistance, ensuring accessibility for all users, including meeting ADA standards.

"DART is excited to bring this advanced fare technology to our passengers," said Jamie Adelman, DART’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The new TVMs will enhance the overall transit experience, making it more accessible and convenient for all riders, including those who prefer to pay with cash."

The integration of Flowbird’s TVMs with DART’s existing account-based ticketing system is a key feature of the project. Flowbird’s TVMs will connect to DART’s back-office platform, allowing real-time updates to user accounts. The integration ensures riders can quickly add funds to their accounts by simply inserting cash or using their bank cards at Flowbird’s TVMs, enhancing the convenience, efficiency and equity of the fare payment process.

"We are proud to partner with DART in delivering our next-generation ticket vending machines,” said Arthur Rader, senior vice president of Transit for Flowbird, "These machines will simplify fare payments and enhance the overall commuting experience for passengers, making transit more convenient and efficient."

The first set of TVMs is scheduled for installation by 2025, in tandem with the opening of the Silver Line, which will connect Plano to DFW International Airport. Full deployment of the machines is expected in 2026, coinciding with the completion of the Silver Line’s construction.