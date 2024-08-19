PRT to launch Flowbird Fare Payment System.

Flowbird North America Inc., a division of Flowbird Group, has partnered with Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) to install more than 80 Astreo Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) at transit stations around the region.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by PRT to provide the latest generation of our globally proven TVMs," said Arthur Rader, senior vice president of transit for Flowbird. "These machines will provide a seamless and efficient fare collection option for riders, reducing congestion and improving overall transit operations."

Flowbird’s Astreo TVMs feature an intuitive LED color touch-screen display, high-capacity ticket vending and account reload capabilities suitable for busy transit environments. The terminals offer multi-lingual functionality and audio assistance, ensuring accessibility for all users, including meeting ADA standards. Additionally, the machines support various payment options, including contactless payments, mobile wallets and cash acceptance.

"Pittsburgh Regional Transit is excited to partner with Flowbird to deploy these best-in-class ticket vending machines for our next-generation fare collection system," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. "Flowbird’s technology aligns with our commitment to enhance the public transportation experience, and we believe this initiative will greatly benefit our riders by providing a more user-friendly, efficient and equitable fare payment solution."

Flowbird’s TVMs will connect to PRT’s back-office platform, allowing real-time updates to user accounts. The integration ensures that riders can quickly add funds to their accounts by simply inserting cash or using their bank cards at Flowbird’s TVMs, enhancing the convenience, efficiency and equity of the fare payment process.

The new Astreo TVMs are scheduled to be operational in 2025.