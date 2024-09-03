L.A. Metro expands TAP-to-Exit Pilot to E-Line’s Downtown Santa Monica station.

Building on the success of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (L.A. Metro) TAP-to-Exit Pilot at its North Hollywood B Line station, L.A. Metro is expanding the program to all 10 end-of-line stations, beginning with the E-Line’s Downtown Santa Monica station on Sept. 3.

L.A. Metro notes TAP-to-Exit is a common fare compliance practice around the world and in major transit systems across the U.S., including Bay Area Rapid Transit, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and Metropolitan-Atlanta Regional Transit Authority.

The agency says data from its three contracted law enforcement partners revealed that up to 94 percent of individuals arrested on the system for violent crime do not possess valid fare or even a TAP card, which is required to ride on L.A. Metro trains and buses. By expanding the Tap-to-Exit program, L.A. Metro aims to prevent unauthorized use and maintain a safe environment for everyone.

L.A. Metro says the TAP-to-Exit pilot received positive feedback from L.A. Metro riders. In less than two months, the North Hollywood station pilot transformed behavior along the 14 B-Line stations, with reported crime and other issues (fights, drug use and graffiti) having dropped by more than 40 percent on the Transit Watch app. In an ongoing survey of North Hollywood riders, 91 percent stated the pilot made the station feel cleaner and 86 percent stated the pilot has made them feel safer.

The expanded TAP-to-Exit program will be implemented with an emphasis on an education-first approach. Outreach began on Aug. 22, 2024, including distribution of 25,000 multilingual brochures, comprehensive coverage of Metro Ambassadors, TAP Blue Shirts to assist with loading fares, as well as representatives from L.A. Metro’s Low-Income Fare is Easy program to enroll on the spot income-qualified riders. The education period will last until Sept. 10, after which citations could be issued for those who evade fare. The agency notes those who didn’t tap to begin their trip will automatically have the fare taken from their TAP card when they tap out.