BART begins installments of faregates at Civic Center Station

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has begun the installation process of a third set of Next Generation Fare Gates on the concourse level of Civic Center Station. The work will happen at the fare gate entrance nearest 8th St. on the concourse level of Civic Center Station.

The agency notes a temporary barrier will be installed to provide a safe workspace for the installation team, as well as to protect riders from construction. Installing the new array is expected to take about two weeks to complete. The station’s other two fare gate arrays will remain open during the installation work. There will be signage to direct riders to the open fare gates.

The latest work comes after BART successfully installed two arrays of Next Generation Fare Gates at Civic Center Station. In April, crews successfully installed a Next Generation Fare Gate at the elevator entrance on the Civic Center platform. Once work on this set of gates is complete, Civic Center will be fully outfitted with Next Generation Fare Gates.

All BART stations will have new fare gates by the end of 2025.