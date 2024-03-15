BART to begin accessible fare gate replacement at Civic Center Station March 22

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) will be replacing the existing an accessible fare gate on the platform level of Civic Center Station with a new Next Generation Fare Gate. The work is set to begin March 22, 2024, and is expected to be completed by April 5.

During construction, the elevator near the fare gate will remain open and there will be an accessible path for riders but it will require temporary new tap in/tap out procedures. BART says the process will help to ensure the safety and security of riders and station visitors.

During construction, riders will not be able to tap their Clipper card at the faregate in front of the elevator on the platform. All riders using the elevator will need to tap in and out of the station at the concourse level.

To leave Civic Center Station, BART notes riders will need to exit the train at the platform level and take the elevator up to the concourse level. Riders will need to go to the station agent booth nearest the elevator and ask the station agent to enter the paid area. The station agent will then tap the rider's Clipper card at the accessible fare gate to exit.

To enter Civic Center Station, riders will be required to tap a Clipper card at the concourse-level accessible fare gate near the Station Agent’s booth closest to the elevator, enter through the concourse-level accessible fare gate and take the elevator down to the platform.

During construction, BART will provide an accessible pathway for riders through the construction area. Signs will be prominently displayed to help guide riders.