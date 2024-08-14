PANYNJ’s TAPP contactless payment system reaches 10 million tap milestone.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s (PANYNJ) Total Access PATH Payment (TAPP) fare payment system has been used more than 10 million times since the tap-to-pay system was launched as a pilot program in December 2023.

PANYNJ notes the latest usage milestone comes as TAPP adoption rates have quickly risen to more than half of all fare entries into the commuter rail since the first readers were installed at the end of 2023. TAPP has been available at all New York and New Jersey PATH stations since May 2024.

TAPP allows passengers to pay fares at select turnstiles with the tap of a contactless debit/credit card, smartphone or wearable device instead of the PATH-issued SmartLink cards or pay-per-ride MetroCards that have been in use since 2008.

During the month of July, 59 percent of riders entering the Christopher St. station in New York used TAPP to pay and 57 percent of riders entering the 33 St. terminal station used the new fare payment system.

“The enthusiastic embrace of our new tap-to-pay fare system for PATH shows that riders want quick and seamless payment options as part of a modern 21st century public transit rider experience,” said PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “We will continue to look for ways to enhance the customer experience as we work to modernize PATH and improve service for riders throughout the system.”

“We are very excited to reach 10 million tap-and-go entries so quickly, which tells us that PATH customers are ready to TAPP into the future of a fare payment technology that isn’t tied to a specific fare card,” said PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton. “As we move toward a full transition to TAPP, we hope the customers who have yet to experience the ease of this new fare payment system will try to TAPP using their own credit card, debit card or smartphone wallet.”

During the transition period, fare equipment supporting SmartLink and MetroCard cards will remain operational as more customers become familiar with the new payment option. Current PATH discounts for SmartLink users remain in effect and will be available when PATH issues a TAPP fare card.

“Ten million served is a big achievement for PATH and reflects how quickly and readily our riders have responded to TAPP,” said Clarelle DeGraffe, general manager and director of PATH. “We continue to look for meaningful ways to enhance the customer experience, whether it’s a new fare payment system, building more modern facilities or improving our infrastructure.”