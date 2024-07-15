PANYNJ’s TAPP contactless payment system being used by more than half of PATH riders

More than half of PATH riders are now using the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s TAPP’s contactctless fare payment system. PANYNJ notes that in the seven months since its introduction, PATH has recorded more than 7.6 million TAPP entries.

TAPP allows passengers to pay their fare at select turnstiles with the tap of a contactless debit/credit card, smartphone or wearable device instead of the PATH-issued SmartLink cards or pay-per-ride MetroCards that have been traditionally used.

The agency says that more than 51 percent of PATH customers used TAPP to pay their fare during the week of July 1, which was consistent with the two weeks prior. During the three-week span, an average of about 83,000 riders used TAPP each weekday. The figure was about 58,000 riders on weekends.

PANYNJ notes the speedy adoption of TAPP among PATH’s ridership has coincided with a steady growth in the number of system turnstiles equipped with TAPP readers. Of the system’s 318 standard gates, 172 now accept the new fare option. TAPP-enabled fare gates are available at all PATH stations in both New York and New Jersey.

“We’re thrilled to see record numbers of PATH riders TAPPing into the most convenient way to pay their fare,” said PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “A majority of PATH customers are now seeing firsthand the efficiency and peace of mind that comes with simply tapping your card, phone or watch and breezing onto your train.”

“As PATH customers have now found out more than 8.5 million times, there is no easier or quicker way to pay your fare than with a simple tap,” said PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton. “TAPP is one of many investments customers are seeing as we deliver on our commitment to continue to improve the PATH travel experience.”

The TAPP pilot launched in December 2023 as part of the first phase in replacing PATH’s legacy Smartlink and MetroCard fare payment system installed in 2008. PANYNJ says that as TAPP is phased in throughout the system, equipment supporting SmartLink and MetroCard will remain operational as more customers become familiar with the new fare payment alternative. Existing PATH discounts for SmartLink users remain in effect and will be available when PATH issues a TAPP fare card.

“The success of TAPP is measured through these key milestones as we modernize fare payment for our customers,” said PANYNJ’s General Manager and Director of PATH Clarelle DeGraffe. “We’ve turned a corner, with more than half of our ridership consistently opting for the new fare system, making their ride more accessible and convenient.”