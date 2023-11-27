TTC Board approves entering Ontario’s One-Fare Program in 2024

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Board has approved entering Ontario’s One-Fare program in 2024. The program will eliminate double fares for customers transferring between the TTC, GO Transit and other Canadian-based transit agencies. Under the One-Fare program, customers transferring between TTC and GO Transit will be reimbursed for their single ride TTC fare while those transferring between the TTC and a municipal transit agency will be able to use their two-hour transfer without paying a second fare.

“It is essential that we make transit more affordable. For so many people who are struggling to make ends meet, paying a second fare for one trip is a barrier against taking transit to work, medical appointments or visiting family and friends outside the city. Eliminating the double fare would go a long way to making life more affordable for many Torontonians,” said Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow.

According to the TTC, adult fare customers transferring between the TTC and GO Transit will save $3.30 on a single trip. Customers who use the TTC and York Region Transit would save up to $3.88 on a single adult trip taken between the two agencies within the two-hour free transfer period.

Under the One-Fare program, the province of Ontario, through Metrolinx, would reimburse 100 percent of eligible trips to transit agencies for foregone fare box revenue. Eligible trips would include those made within the two-hour free transfer period using a PRESTO fare card, PRESTO in Mobile Wallet, debit or credit card. It would not apply to customers paying with cash or with a TTC ticket or token.

“About 13 percent of TTC customers start or end their trip outside Toronto which includes customers who walk up to a kilometer (0.62 mile) to cross the municipal boundary or drive to a TTC station to avoid the double fare. Fare integration would directly benefit these customers by reducing their transit costs and giving drivers a reason to leave the car at home. Eliminating the double fare is a win-win for our customers and the environment,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers.

“Fare integration will improve equity and accessibility for customers by providing a co-fare when transferring between TTC, GO Transit and surrounding GTA transit agencies. This is a key step toward our vision of an affordable public transit system in Toronto and the region,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.