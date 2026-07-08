Account-based ticketing now available on CamTran’s system

Riders on Cambria County Transit Authority (CamTran) now have access to account-based ticketing. The updated CamTran PAY system, launched in partnership with Modeshift, provides mobile ticketing and reloadable smart cards.

Riders can also manage their own accounts, including purchasing, managing and validating fares through the mobile app or a reloadable smart card. Riders can also use the web portal to purchase passes or add funds to their account. The CamTran PAY platform replaces the system’s legacy fare payment methods; however, cash will still be accepted.

CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said she was excited about the launch for the agency and the community.

“CamTran PAY modernizes the rider experience while providing more flexibility, convenience and accessibility,” Lucey-Noll said. “Whether someone is commuting to work, traveling to a medical appointment, attending school or running everyday errands, this new system makes transit easier to use.”

The agency will also have access to new tools on the platform such as real-time operational insights, reporting options and data analytics. CamTran plans to install Modeshift’s fareboxes later this year.

"CamTran is building a modern fare collection ecosystem designed to grow with the agency's future needs," said Modeshift CEO Miroslav Katsarov. "We're especially excited that CamTran will be among the first transit agencies to deploy our new validating fareboxes, bringing together cash, mobile and smart card payments in one fully integrated platform. This demonstrates how agencies can modernize at their own pace while creating a seamless experience for every rider."

CamTran is the latest transit agency to introduce modernized ticketing options on its system. Earlier this month, the San Joaquin Regional Transit District rolled out open payments across its system. In June, Santa Clarita Transit launched contactless payment options for its bus routes. Enhanced ticketing options is one of several tools transit agencies continue to leverage as they invest in the customer experience.