San Joaquin RTD partners with Masabi to launch open payments across its services

The San Joaquin Regional Transit District (RTD), in partnership with Masabi, has launched open payments across its services. Riders can now pay their fare by tapping a contactless payment card or using a mobile wallet on their phone with no ticket or reload required.

The agency notes that with fare capping automatically applied, riders will never pay more than $1.50 per day or $65 per month. Through account linking, riders can connect their contactless card to their account to access discounts or concessions, view trip and payment history and manage preferences via the JustRide web portal.

“[San Joaquin] RTD has consistently led in its adoption of new fare technologies, and the introduction of open payments builds on that legacy,” said Masabi CEOM Brian Zanghi. “By becoming the first agency within the EZHub ecosystem to offer contactless payment options and fare capping, [San Joaquin] RTD is joining transit agencies across the U.S. who are realizing a best-in-class rider experience with open payments, one that’s quick to deploy, equitable and efficient for all.”