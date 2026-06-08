San Joaquin RTD, LANTA launch contactless payment methods

The San Joaquin Regional Transportation District (RTD) and Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) have launched contactless payment methods on their respective systems.

San Joaquin RTD launches Tap N’ Ride

On June 4, San Joaquin Regional Transit District RTD launched Tap N’ Ride, a new contactless payment option that allows customers to pay their fare quickly and securely by tapping a credit card, debit

card, or mobile wallet when boarding. The agency notes the new option accepts Visa and Mastercard, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay and removes the need for cash handling, paper passes or an app, as Riders simply tap their card or phone on the validator and begin their trip immediately.

The agency will continue to accept cash and all other existing forms of valid fare, giving riders flexibility and choice. According to San Joaquin RTD, Tap N’ Ride also features fare capping, which automatically tracks rides and ensures customers never pay more than the cost of a daily or monthly pass. After riders reach the cap, the system provides additional rides at no cost for the rest of the period.

“Tap N’ Ride gives our customers a faster and more convenient way to travel,” said San Joaquin RTD Interim CEO Bearnard Veasley. “This innovation reflects [San Joaquin] RTD’s commitment to improving the rider experience and providing modern, easy-to-use payment options for our community.”

LANTA launches open payments in partnership with Masabi

LANTA, in partnership with Masabi, has launched open payments across its network, adding contactless bank card, pre-paid debit cards and mobile wallet payment to the ValleyRide fare system. Riders can now pay for their journey by tapping a contactless Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card or a mobile wallet such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, with no need to pre-register or purchase a ticket in advance.

“The launch of Open Payments marks the next step in our commitment to making transit in the Lehigh Valley as simple and flexible as possible for everyone” said LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil. “ValleyRide already gives our riders the lowest fare with zero hassle, and open payments extends that promise to anyone who wants to simply tap their card or phone and ride. Together, they give our riders a complete, modern fare system with the freedom to pay however works best for them.”

The agency notes the launch builds on its ValleyRide account-based ticketing system, introduced with Masabi in 2025. Riders now have maximum flexibility in how they choose to pay, whether using the ValleyRide smartcard, the Transit app or a contactless bank card or mobile wallet. Thanks to account linking, riders can also connect their contactless payment card to their ValleyRide account and unlock the full benefits of the system, including fare capping at $5 per day and $70 per month, as well as gaining access to trip history and concession-based pricing, ensuring eligible riders are always automatically charged the correct reduced fare.

“LANTA has taken a clear and deliberate approach to fare modernization and the addition of open payments is the next significant milestone in that journey,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “The Lehigh Valley uses a modern, flexible fare system that gives every rider the freedom to pay their way with the reassurance of always getting the best possible fare.”