Collier Area Transit partners with Masabi for account-based ticketing upgrade

Collier Area Transit (CAT) has launched account-based ticketing (ABT) on its system. Powered by Masabi, the upgrade extends CAT’s existing mobile ticketing capability, first deployed with Masabi in 2020, to become a fully ABT system, and is available via an updated rideCAT app and new Go Pass smartcards.

With ABT, CAT notes riders do not need to purchase tickets before boarding. Instead, stored value is loaded onto a rideCAT account, and fares are automatically deducted when tapping Masabi’s Justride validators when boarding. Eligible riders can add their discount to their account and will automatically be charged the reduced fare on each trip with no need to present documentation or select the correct ticket at the point of purchase.

If a Go Pass card is lost, the account balance is protected and can be recovered, ensuring riders never lose the value stored on their card.

The agency notes the shift to ABT will deliver operational benefits, reducing its reliance on cash fare collection and lowering the administrative burden associated with cash handling, allowing it to streamline operations and redirect resources toward service delivery.

“CAT’s progression from mobile ticketing to a fully account-based system is a great example of how transit agencies can modernize incrementally, building on what works and expanding capability over time,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi. “The launch of ABT with rideCAT and Go Pass smartcards removes friction at every step of the journey for riders boarding the bus and for the teams running the network.”