Metrolink launches six-month contactless payment pilot on San Bernardino Line, Arrow service

Metrolink has launched contactless payments on the San Bernardino Line and Arrow service. Customers traveling between Redlands and Los Angeles, Calif., can now tap their preferred payment method, including a credit or debit card, mobile wallet or wearable device, at station validators before boarding and again while exiting. The six-month pilot program offers a convenient, pay-as-you-go option that eliminates the need to visit a ticket machine or download the Metrolink Mobile App to utilize the service.

The agency notes the contactless payment pilot marks a significant step in modernizing fare payments and advancing a more seamless regional transportation experience during 2026 FIFA World Cup matches and festivities.

“The San Bernardino Line and Arrow extension to Redlands serve one of Metrolink’s highest-ridership corridors, and contactless payments will make it easier and more convenient for locals and visitors along the line to join in the excitement of this generational event, whether attending matches in Los Angeles or heading to official fan events, including one next month at the Fairplex in Pomona,” said Metrolink Board Director and Mayor of Pomona Tim Sandoval.

Metrolink notes the pilot program was developed with support from the Southern California Association of Governments and the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and is part of a broader strategy to make mass transit a more competitive choice for travelers.

“Contactless payments through the California Integrated Travel Project will simplify the rider experience and make transit an easier option, helping reduce congestion in heavily traveled regions like Southern California,” said CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin. “With millions of trips expected during FIFA World Cup 2026, making investments in regional systems like Metrolink is more important than ever.”

During the pilot, the agency notes contactless payments will operate on a distance-based, pay-as-you-go model. Customers will be charged based on the stations where they tap on and off, rather than purchasing traditional fare products. Day Passes, Flex Passes and Monthly Passes are not available through the contactless payment option. Discounts, free transfers and loyalty points are also not currently supported during the pilot. Accepted payment providers include Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express, either with a physical contactless cardor with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Metrolink fares are distance-based, with riders charged only for the distance they travel. To provide cost certainty, contactless payment users will never pay more than the price of a SoCal Day Pass in a single day, with daily fare caps set at $15 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. If riders forget to tap out, they will be charged $10.50, the maximum one-way fare for the San Bernardino Line. Metrolink notes customers must also use the same credit card, debit card, mobile wallet or wearable device at validators on both ends of travel, as combining different payment methods within a single journey will register as two separate, unfinished trips, resulting in two charges of the one-way maximum of $10.50.

The agency will use customer feedback and operational data gathered throughout the pilot period to evaluate future enhancements, supporting a better, more intuitive user experience.